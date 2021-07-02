Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...London UnboundMake Me Smart Daily

The economy gained 850,000 jobs in June
Jul 2, 2021

The economy gained 850,000 jobs in June

That's better than expected. One economist says this is clear evidence that if there are problems in hiring, it's because the economy is reopening so quickly, and bringing back millions of workers will take time. We also look at wage growth in the U.S. economy, where it's concentrated and what it says about the state of the labor market. Also, AAA predicts a record number of Americans will travel by car this July Fourth weekend. Meanwhile, gas prices are expected to be at their highest levels since 2014. Plus, the bipartisan infrastructure deal could bring back a tax on toxic chemicals that expired in 1995. And, a roadmap from U.K. officials for how Britain plans to attract business in a post-Brexit world.

Segments From this episode

The economy is reopening quickly. Hiring back workers is going to take time.

Christopher Low, chief economist at FHN Financial, breaks down the hiring and unemployment data from June.
COVID & Unemployment

Labor shortage? Wage data sends mixed signals.

by Mitchell Hartman
Jul 2, 2021
Wages across the board would rise amid a widespread labor shortage, one economist says. But we're seeing pockets of wage growth.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
U.K. shares plan to strengthen global business ties in post-Brexit world

The BBC's Victoria Craig, host of the global edition of "Marketplace Morning Report," has more.
Music from the episode

Baby's Eyes Neon Indian

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
