The economy gained 850,000 jobs in June

That's better than expected. One economist says this is clear evidence that if there are problems in hiring, it's because the economy is reopening so quickly, and bringing back millions of workers will take time. We also look at wage growth in the U.S. economy, where it's concentrated and what it says about the state of the labor market. Also, AAA predicts a record number of Americans will travel by car this July Fourth weekend. Meanwhile, gas prices are expected to be at their highest levels since 2014. Plus, the bipartisan infrastructure deal could bring back a tax on toxic chemicals that expired in 1995. And, a roadmap from U.K. officials for how Britain plans to attract business in a post-Brexit world.