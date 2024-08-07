The economics of a Harris-Walz ticket
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
What does Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz — Vice President Kamala Harris' pick for a running mate — bring to the table economically?
get the podcast
Segments From this episode
What might economic policy look like under a Harris-Walz administration?
Relatively unknown on the national stage, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has helped push through policies like universal free meals at school and a statewide child tax credit.
Total household debt is creeping up
On Tuesday, the New York Fed reported that overall debt increased by $109 billion in the second quarter of this year. So far, it looks like consumers can mostly handle all these IOUs, but there are a few warning signs.
New organization to measure whether companies' carbon removal plans actually work
The Carbon Removal Standards Initiative just launched in the U.S. this week.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC