Election 2024My Analog LifeI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
The economics of a Harris-Walz ticket
Aug 7, 2024

The economics of a Harris-Walz ticket

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
What does Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz — Vice President Kamala Harris' pick for a running mate — bring to the table economically?

Segments From this episode

Election 2024

What might economic policy look like under a Harris-Walz administration?

by Sabri Ben-Achour and Nic Perez
Aug 7, 2024
Relatively unknown on the national stage, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has helped push through policies like universal free meals at school and a statewide child tax credit.
U.S. Vice President and Democratic Presidential candidate Kamala Harris with her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, at a Philadelphia rally on Tuesday.
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Total household debt is creeping up

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer

On Tuesday, the New York Fed reported that overall debt increased by $109 billion in the second quarter of this year. So far, it looks like consumers can mostly handle all these IOUs, but there are a few warning signs.

Listen Now
Share Now on:
A Warmer World

New organization to measure whether companies' carbon removal plans actually work

by Caleigh Wells
Aug 7, 2024
The Carbon Removal Standards Initiative just launched in the U.S. this week.
There currently isn’t a great way to prove whether a firm's carbon removal plans will actually work.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

8:06 AM PDT
7:23
3:05 AM PDT
11:15
Aug 6, 2024
36:04
Aug 6, 2024
25:28
Jul 17, 2024
14:58
Jul 12, 2024
1:05
Jun 28, 2024
27:00
What might economic policy look like under a Harris-Walz administration?
Election 2024
What might economic policy look like under a Harris-Walz administration?
Mobile home parks shelter many who seek low costs, but they can't keep out risk 
Mobile home parks shelter many who seek low costs, but they can't keep out risk 
How businesspeople in swing state Michigan view the economy
Swing County, Swing State
How businesspeople in swing state Michigan view the economy
Amid market volatility, certificates of deposit are having their moment — for now
Amid market volatility, certificates of deposit are having their moment — for now