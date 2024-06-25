Breaking GroundMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
The economics — and moral complications — of reality TV
Jun 25, 2024

The economics — and moral complications — of reality TV

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Carsten Koall/Getty Images
Today, we talk about the economic calculus that led to a genre so many people either love to watch or love to hate.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:52 AM PDT
1:59
7:45 AM PDT
9:11
3:08 AM PDT
14:45
3:37 PM PDT
30:07
Jun 24, 2024
14:38
Jun 21, 2024
41:09
Jun 20, 2024
2:26
How the Inflation Reduction Act could change the future of one Native American reservation
Breaking Ground
How the Inflation Reduction Act could change the future of one Native American reservation
Will we ever go back to zero interest rates? 
Will we ever go back to zero interest rates? 
Amid shortage, nurses abroad wait longer for visas
Amid shortage, nurses abroad wait longer for visas
Here’s why running shoes frequently come in bold and flashy colors
I've Always Wondered ...
Here’s why running shoes frequently come in bold and flashy colors