The economic mood is cooling
Could growing pessimism about the economy hint at chances for an economic downturn? We'll discuss.
Why so glum?
Yesterday, the show noted that farmers are showing growing economic pessimism. Today, survey data from the National Federation of Independent Business show a decline in optimism among small businesses generally in August. To discuss, we’re joined by Jeffrey Cleveland, chief economist at Payden & Rygel.
Can you really "manifest" your own destiny?
An increasing number of influencers are earning a living from the idea that you can "manifest" your dreams into reality.
