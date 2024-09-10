Adventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...Election 2024My Analog Life

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
The economic mood is cooling
Sep 10, 2024

The economic mood is cooling

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Could growing pessimism about the economy hint at chances for an economic downturn? We'll discuss.

Segments From this episode

Why so glum?

by Sabri Ben-Achour

Yesterday, the show noted that farmers are showing growing economic pessimism. Today, survey data from the National Federation of Independent Business show a decline in optimism among small businesses generally in August. To discuss, we’re joined by Jeffrey Cleveland, chief economist at Payden & Rygel.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

Can you really "manifest" your own destiny?

by Megan Lawton
Sep 10, 2024
An increasing number of influencers are earning a living from the idea that you can "manifest" your dreams into reality.
Dua Lipa headlines The Pyramid Stage of the Glastonbury Festival on June 28 — an event she says she manifested.
Harry Durrant/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:38 AM PDT
8:40
3:05 AM PDT
12:09
Sep 9, 2024
25:54
Sep 9, 2024
13:10
Sep 6, 2024
11:03
Sep 5, 2024
28:23
Sep 4, 2024
3:48
The federal government has two main measures of inflation. They don't agree.
The federal government has two main measures of inflation. They don't agree.
The RSN is dying. What's next for sports broadcasting?
The RSN is dying. What's next for sports broadcasting?
How do Kamala Harris and Donald Trump's economic policy proposals stack up?
Election 2024
How do Kamala Harris and Donald Trump's economic policy proposals stack up?
Could the U.S. ever attain 100% employment?
I've Always Wondered ...
Could the U.S. ever attain 100% employment?