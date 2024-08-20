Election 2024Breaking GroundMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
The economic issues bubbling up on the floor of the DNC
Aug 20, 2024

The economic issues bubbling up on the floor of the DNC

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
At yesterday's Democratic National Convention, a victory lap for President Joe Biden and calls to address housing affordability.

Segments From this episode

Election 2024

At the DNC, mayors underscore need for affordable housing

by Nova Safo
Aug 20, 2024
"[Housing] is the leading issue that American mayors cite when talking about the big challenges facing their cities," said Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther.
Mayors at the Democratic National Convention on Monday.
Nova Safo/Marketplace
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Survey suggests consumers are waiting for Fed rate decision before next big financial move

by Daniel Ackerman
Aug 20, 2024
The Nerd Wallet survey found many respondents are waiting for lower interest rates before borrowing to buy a car or refinance a loan.
Roughly a quarter of NerdWallet survey respondents reported that they're waiting to buy a car until the Federal Reserve cuts interest rates.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

New Nvidia research shows AI can predict local weather

by Elizabeth Trovall
Aug 20, 2024
Weather forecasting typically relies on costly, large supercomputers to solve equations, but a new model shows that AI can make predictions that are just as good.
New research released this week by Nvidia presents a new model for quickly predicting local weather events, like thunderstorms, down to the kilometer.
David McNew/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:19 AM PDT
7:03
3:04 AM PDT
11:17
5:14 PM PDT
10:12
4:48 PM PDT
26:04
Aug 16, 2024
16:02
Aug 15, 2024
2:37
Jul 17, 2024
14:58
Do candidates follow through on economic promises if elected?
Election 2024
Do candidates follow through on economic promises if elected?
California governor pushes for homeless crackdown in wake of Supreme Court decision
California governor pushes for homeless crackdown in wake of Supreme Court decision
Mountain hikes, cowboy hats: Why the Fed's Jackson Hole event is the hottest ticket in econ
Mountain hikes, cowboy hats: Why the Fed's Jackson Hole event is the hottest ticket in econ
Kamala Harris to make her economic case at the DNC
Marketplace Morning Report
Kamala Harris to make her economic case at the DNC