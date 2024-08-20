The economic issues bubbling up on the floor of the DNC
At yesterday's Democratic National Convention, a victory lap for President Joe Biden and calls to address housing affordability.
At the DNC, mayors underscore need for affordable housing
"[Housing] is the leading issue that American mayors cite when talking about the big challenges facing their cities," said Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther.
Survey suggests consumers are waiting for Fed rate decision before next big financial move
The Nerd Wallet survey found many respondents are waiting for lower interest rates before borrowing to buy a car or refinance a loan.
New Nvidia research shows AI can predict local weather
Weather forecasting typically relies on costly, large supercomputers to solve equations, but a new model shows that AI can make predictions that are just as good.
