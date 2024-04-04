Baltimore Bridge CollapseHealth and WealthMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
The drama of Disney and the activist shareholder
Apr 4, 2024

The drama of Disney and the activist shareholder

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images
At Disney's annual shareholder meeting this year, an unusually bitter and public battle played out. We unpack.

Segments From this episode

Delays in Boeing deliveries bring voluntary unpaid time off for United's pilots

by Samantha Fields
Apr 4, 2024
United and Southwest have also paused hiring because of the delivery delays. Higher airfares could be on the way.
United Airlines has paused its hiring of pilots and is offering pilots voluntary unpaid time off in May due to Boeing aircraft production issues.
Kevin Carter/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

10:00 AM PDT
34:30
8:10 AM PDT
1:05
7:56 AM PDT
8:14
3:10 AM PDT
10:05
Apr 3, 2024
26:59
Apr 3, 2024
17:48
Apr 3, 2024
00:42
Report says remote workers are getting little training on best practices
Report says remote workers are getting little training on best practices
How political ads try to shape the way we feel about the economy
Economic Perceptions/Economic Reality
How political ads try to shape the way we feel about the economy
For thousands of workers who rely on Baltimore's port, work has slowed or stopped
Baltimore Bridge Collapse
For thousands of workers who rely on Baltimore's port, work has slowed or stopped
Why multigenerational households are making a comeback in a big way
Living Together: The Wealth of Generations
Why multigenerational households are making a comeback in a big way