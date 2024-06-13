The disappearance — and reimagination — of the gay bar
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Gay bars have shuttered at an alarming pace across the country, down around 45% between 2002 and 2023.
get the podcast
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC