The difference between a quarterly profit and loss at BP depends on its involvement in Russia
May 3, 2022

From the BBC World Service: Energy giant BP took a $25.5-billion one-time charge for ending its Rosneft relationship, but high energy prices led to the biggest quarterly profit in more than a decade. Plus: Australia raises interest rates for the first time in 11 years as the cost of living bites into household budgets. And, a look at progress and pitfalls of China's controversial Belt and Road Initiative.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

