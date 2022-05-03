The difference between a quarterly profit and loss at BP depends on its involvement in Russia
From the BBC World Service: Energy giant BP took a $25.5-billion one-time charge for ending its Rosneft relationship, but high energy prices led to the biggest quarterly profit in more than a decade. Plus: Australia raises interest rates for the first time in 11 years as the cost of living bites into household budgets. And, a look at progress and pitfalls of China's controversial Belt and Road Initiative.
