The device that changed everything
Dec 12, 2022

The device that changed everything

Nokia USA Inc. and AT&T Archives
Today is the first installment of our series on the invention of the transistor, which in myriad ways is one of the cornerstones of modern innovation. It turns 75 this week. Also, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen recently shared some optimism about the economy.

The Transistor at 75

75 years ago, the transistor ignited the fire of modern innovation

by David Brancaccio and Alex Schroeder
Dec 12, 2022
The transistor was born in 1947 at Bell Labs in New Jersey. We're looking into the culture of innovation that made it possible.
Nokia Bell Labs still has the first transistor, which was invented in 1947. Here's David Brancaccio holding it at the company's campus in Murray Hill, New Jersey.
Alex Schroeder/Marketplace
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer

