The debt ceiling fight just got a lot more real

The pressure is now on for the White House and House Republicans to strike a deal to raise the nation's debt ceiling by the end of the month. Yesterday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announced that the U.S. could run out of money to pay its bills as soon as June 1. We look at what the deadline means for negotiators in Washington. Plus, JPMorgan Chase's deal to acquire the failed First Republic Bank means that the megabank will bring in a bevy of assets and new customers, but also a load of debt and restructuring headaches. And, the BBC's Elizabeth Hotson reports on how confectioners are dealing with higher prices for producing candy.