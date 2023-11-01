Israel-Hamas WarI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

The current beat of the music economy
Nov 1, 2023

Seth Herald/Getty Images
Streaming platforms, live shows and new technologies have all altered the music landscape. We dig in.

Segments From this episode

Where the music industry stands since the depths of the pandemic

by David Brancaccio and Alex Schroeder
Nov 1, 2023
It looks like live music shows are generating more revenue than before the pandemic. But the number of shows has fallen.
Music stars like Taylor Swift have benefitted from the "premium-ization" of live music shows. But for artists in the middle, rising prices for everything that goes into touring has made it harder.
Kevin Winter/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

