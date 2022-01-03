Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

The crisis deepens for Evergrande, the embattled Chinese property developer
Jan 3, 2022

The crisis deepens for Evergrande, the embattled Chinese property developer

From the BBC World Service: Why exactly were Evergrande shares suspended in Hong Kong? Plus, Turkey's inflation has surged by the most in two decades, with many shop workers having to price and re-price products on shelves over and over again. And, Lebanon's economic challenges ahead of scheduled elections later this year.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

