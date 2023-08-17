The cost of the Maui fire
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Accuweather predicts the economic cost could be as high as $16 billion. Plus, new home construction and the upcoming Jackson Hole Symposium.
Segments From this episode
New home construction may soon slow
Commerce department data shows that new home construction increased in July. But other indicators further up the housing chain show signs of a slowdown to come.
Will we get less gloom and doom from Jay Powell at Jackson Hole?
In 2022, Powell warned of painful moves to get inflation under control.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC