The cost of the Maui fire
Aug 17, 2023

The cost of the Maui fire

Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
Accuweather predicts the economic cost could be as high as $16 billion. Plus, new home construction and the upcoming Jackson Hole Symposium.

Segments From this episode

New home construction may soon slow

by Henry Epp

Commerce department data shows that new home construction increased in July. But other indicators further up the housing chain show signs of a slowdown to come.

Will we get less gloom and doom from Jay Powell at Jackson Hole?

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Aug 17, 2023
In 2022, Powell warned of painful moves to get inflation under control.
At last year's Jackson Hole Symposium, Fed Chair Jerome Powell warned of the pain that rising interest rates will cause.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

