The cost of motherhood
Aug 14, 2023

The cost of motherhood

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Tomorrow marks how far into 2023 full time working moms would have to work to catch up to what dads made last year. We'll discuss what change could lead to equal pay. Plus, stablecoin regulation may be on the horizon.

Segments From this episode

Could PayPal’s launch of a stablecoin speed up regulation?

by Stephanie Hughes
Aug 14, 2023
And what might the rules look like?
In the U.S., assets aren't protected if, say, a business holding stablecoin goes under. Regulation could change that.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
August 15th is Mothers' Equal Pay Day this year

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer , Erika Soderstrom and Alex Schroeder
Aug 14, 2023
In other words, it takes eight extra months for working mothers to finally catch up to what fathers made in 2022.
Brothers91/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

