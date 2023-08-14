The cost of motherhood
Tomorrow marks how far into 2023 full time working moms would have to work to catch up to what dads made last year. We'll discuss what change could lead to equal pay. Plus, stablecoin regulation may be on the horizon.
Segments From this episode
Could PayPal’s launch of a stablecoin speed up regulation?
And what might the rules look like?
August 15th is Mothers' Equal Pay Day this year
In other words, it takes eight extra months for working mothers to finally catch up to what fathers made in 2022.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC