The cost of freezing foreign aid
Jan 30, 2025

The cost of freezing foreign aid

Tina Stallard/Getty Images
Although the Trump administration rescinded an order freezing federal grants, foreign aid is still suspended for 90 days — with potentially dire consequences.

Segments From this episode

Trump's Second Term

Many global NGO programs in limbo during Trump's foreign aid freeze

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Jan 30, 2025
Despite life-saving exceptions to the freeze on foreign aid, many vital health programs are still on hold.
Programs that provide tuberculosis vaccines are among the initiatives that have been halted during the Trump administration's freeze on foreign aid.
Chaideer Mahyuddin/AFP via Getty Images
A look at what's behind Spain's booming economy

by Guy Hedgecoe

The Economist magazine reports that Spain’s economy as the strongest in the world. It’s bounced back from a pandemic low with a vengeance, growing 3.2% in 2024 — faster than France’s, Germany’s, Italy’s and the U.K.’s.

Music from the episode

Hurt Johnny Cash

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

