The cost of freezing foreign aid
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Although the Trump administration rescinded an order freezing federal grants, foreign aid is still suspended for 90 days — with potentially dire consequences.
get the podcast
Segments From this episode
Many global NGO programs in limbo during Trump's foreign aid freeze
Despite life-saving exceptions to the freeze on foreign aid, many vital health programs are still on hold.
A look at what's behind Spain's booming economy
The Economist magazine reports that Spain’s economy as the strongest in the world. It’s bounced back from a pandemic low with a vengeance, growing 3.2% in 2024 — faster than France’s, Germany’s, Italy’s and the U.K.’s.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC