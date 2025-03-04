The consequences of all those new import taxes
With new tariffs in place against Canada, Mexico and China, which industries will be hit the hardest?
The ripple effects of all Trump's new tariffs
Tariffs are in place this morning against the United States’ three biggest trading partners, and President Donald Trump has proposed even more tariffs to come.
These import taxes will hit some industries harder than others — and they’ll impact all Americans through higher prices.
How are targeted nations responding?
Countries targeted by President Donad Trump’s tariffs today are responding with new import taxes of their own. China and Canada have already laid out retaliatory measures, while Mexico has stayed quiet so far.
How colleges and universities are teaching students "to disagree better"
Being able to successfully navigate disagreement — including tricky political conversations — is an attractive skill to many employers.
