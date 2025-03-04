Inside the Movement to Teach Kids About MoneyThe Infinite ScrollI've Always Wondered ...

The consequences of all those new import taxes
Mar 4, 2025

The consequences of all those new import taxes

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
With new tariffs in place against Canada, Mexico and China, which industries will be hit the hardest?

Segments From this episode

The ripple effects of all Trump's new tariffs

by Nova Safo
Tariffs are in place this morning against the United States’ three biggest trading partners, and President Donald Trump has proposed even more tariffs to come.
These import taxes will hit some industries harder than others — and they’ll impact all Americans through higher prices.
How are targeted nations responding?

by Henry Epp

Countries targeted by President Donad Trump’s tariffs today are responding with new import taxes of their own. China and Canada have already laid out retaliatory measures, while Mexico has stayed quiet so far.

Office Politics

How colleges and universities are teaching students "to disagree better"

by David Brancaccio and Ariana Rosas
Mar 4, 2025
Being able to successfully navigate disagreement — including tricky political conversations — is an attractive skill to many employers.
Some colleges are teaching students how to have healthy discourse — a skill appealing to many employers.
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
