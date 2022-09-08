The connection between the Fed and the world
The European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve are fighting the same battle against inflation. Diane Swonk of KPMG helps us explore the link between the Fed and global economy. In the U.S., the West is generally holding up against an onslaught of heat, but we look into how power grids can generally hold up against the effects of climate change. Schools have money and a chance to catch students up on learning lost during the pandemic, but is it enough?
Segments From this episode
How power grids can be more resilient to climate change's effects
In the West, drought and fire can unite to put extra stress on the grid.
After years of just making it through, schools have chance to tackle learning loss
Schools must spend at least 20% of American Rescue plan funds on academic catch up. Some say it should be way more than that.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant