The connection between the Fed and the world

The European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve are fighting the same battle against inflation. Diane Swonk of KPMG helps us explore the link between the Fed and global economy. In the U.S., the West is generally holding up against an onslaught of heat, but we look into how power grids can generally hold up against the effects of climate change. Schools have money and a chance to catch students up on learning lost during the pandemic, but is it enough?