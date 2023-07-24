AI on the JobI've Always Wondered ...Skin in the GameShelf Life

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🏍️ 🚙 🛥️ Time to upgrade your vehicle? Donate it to Marketplace! Learn how
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
The claim in Spain is that voters go again
Jul 24, 2023

The claim in Spain is that voters go again

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Pierre-Philippe Marcou/AFP via Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: Spain's muddled election results mean more confusion for businesses as it remains unclear whether a government can be formed; the BBC's Guy Hedgecoe explains what it means from Madrid. Plus we hear from British tourists caught up in the devastating wildfires that have hit the Greek island of Rhodes. And finally, with Barbie making a huge impact at the box office, Elizabeth Hotson reports on businesses betting big on going pink.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:36 AM PDT
8:18
2:54 AM PDT
12:08
Jul 21, 2023
1:50
Jul 21, 2023
31:34
Jul 21, 2023
28:24
Jul 13, 2023
54:16
May 30, 2023
19:06
“Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” are opening on the same date. Why that’s not a bad thing.
“Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” are opening on the same date. Why that’s not a bad thing.
Warming climate brings opportunities for cool-weather wineries
A Warmer World
Warming climate brings opportunities for cool-weather wineries
Should the rich pay more into the Social Security system?
I've Always Wondered ...
Should the rich pay more into the Social Security system?
Temperatures soar across Europe
Marketplace Morning Report
Temperatures soar across Europe