The claim in Spain is that voters go again
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
From the BBC World Service: Spain's muddled election results mean more confusion for businesses as it remains unclear whether a government can be formed; the BBC's Guy Hedgecoe explains what it means from Madrid. Plus we hear from British tourists caught up in the devastating wildfires that have hit the Greek island of Rhodes. And finally, with Barbie making a huge impact at the box office, Elizabeth Hotson reports on businesses betting big on going pink.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC