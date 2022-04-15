The chocolate-coated history of Africa’s smallest economy
From the BBC World Service: Chinese companies warn of the impact Shanghai's lockdown will have on the wider supply chain and economy. Plus, why Emirates is still taking passengers and cargo to Russia. And, a visit to São Tomé, just off Africa's west coast: The continent's smallest economy that packs a big cocoa punch.
