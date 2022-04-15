Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

The chocolate-coated history of Africa’s smallest economy
Apr 15, 2022

The chocolate-coated history of Africa’s smallest economy

From the BBC World Service: Chinese companies warn of the impact Shanghai's lockdown will have on the wider supply chain and economy. Plus, why Emirates is still taking passengers and cargo to Russia. And, a visit to São Tomé, just off Africa's west coast: The continent's smallest economy that packs a big cocoa punch. 

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

