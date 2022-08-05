The CHIPS Act isn’t just about semiconductors. It also funds science.

The CHIPS and Science Act puts aside tens of billions of dollars in funding for the National Science Foundation, the nation's government research agency. We talked to the NSF's director, Sethuraman Panchanathan, about what the money means and how it would contribute to American scientific advancement in coming years. Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, a key swing vote in the party, announced yesterday that she would support the party's "Inflation Reduction Act" tax and climate bill. A class-action lawsuit has been filed against Equifax, which acknowledged that some users' credit scores were miscalculated due to a "coding issue."