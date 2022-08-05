The ScoreEconomic PulseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

The CHIPS Act isn’t just about semiconductors. It also funds science.
Aug 5, 2022

The CHIPS Act isn't just about semiconductors. It also funds science.

The CHIPS and Science Act puts aside tens of billions of dollars in funding for the National Science Foundation, the nation's government research agency. We talked to the NSF's director, Sethuraman Panchanathan, about what the money means and how it would contribute to American scientific advancement in coming years. Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, a key swing vote in the party, announced yesterday that she would support the party's "Inflation Reduction Act" tax and climate bill. A class-action lawsuit has been filed against Equifax, which acknowledged that some users' credit scores were miscalculated due to a "coding issue."

Segments From this episode

The science part of the CHIPS and Science Act

by Sabri Ben-Achour and Erika Soderstrom
Aug 5, 2022
The National Science Foundation could receive $81 billion over five years, boosting innovation and talent development, its director says.
President Joe Biden participates virtually in a meeting on the Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors (CHIPS) for America Act, in the South Court Auditorium at the White House on July 25, 2022 in Washington, DC. The meeting was held for President Biden to hear from CEOs and labor leaders on the way funding for production of computer chips would impact them.
Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
