The child care industry is rebounding — and at risk
Dec 13, 2023

The child care industry is rebounding — and at risk

Loic Venance/AFP via Getty Images
The child care sector has recovered nearly all of the jobs it lost when the pandemic hit. But trouble could lie ahead.

Segments From this episode

As the child care industry rebounds, it might also be at risk

by Mitchell Hartman
Dec 13, 2023
The end of billions in pandemic federal support for child care centers nationwide could worsen a shortage of workers and care.
“The number of payroll employees fully recovered in June of last year," said Julia Pollak of ZipRecruiter "Seventeen months later, employment in the child care industry still has not fully recovered.”
Sean Gallup/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

