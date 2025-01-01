The changing legal landscape for AI
Legislatures in 41 states passed more than 100 laws governing artificial intelligence last year, and some will go into effect starting today. Plus, the future of new banking regulations.
California's new AI laws
The home of Silicon Valley leads the way with half a dozen new AI laws taking effect today. Several require more transparency for AI-generated content and new protections for creative performers.
The future of banking regulations
For the banking industry, which is the bigger issue: the Basel III Endgame rules and how they might be implemented in the U.S.? Or the Federal Reserve stress tests? Greg Baer, president and CEO of the Bank Policy Institute, joins us to discuss.
