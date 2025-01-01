Adventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...My EconomyTrump's Second Term

The changing legal landscape for AI
Jan 1, 2025

The changing legal landscape for AI

Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Legislatures in 41 states passed more than 100 laws governing artificial intelligence last year, and some will go into effect starting today. Plus, the future of new banking regulations.

California's new AI laws

by Meghan McCarty Carino

The home of Silicon Valley leads the way with half a dozen new AI laws taking effect today. Several require more transparency for AI-generated content and new protections for creative performers.

The future of banking regulations

by Nova Safo

For the banking industry, which is the bigger issue: the Basel III Endgame rules and how they might be implemented in the U.S.? Or the Federal Reserve stress tests? Greg Baer, president and CEO of the Bank Policy Institute, joins us to discuss.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

