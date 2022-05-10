The challenges of farming in drought-ridden California’s Central Valley
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
California is entering its third year of drought, and that has farmers in the state's Central Valley concerned about an already burdened food system. The Central Valley produces about a quarter of the food in the United States. We spoke to a farmer about the obstacles he faces. How is Wall Street is recovering after weeks of tech stocks taking a beating? On the heels of the Kentucky Derby's conclusion over the weekend, we look into the economics behind investing in racehorses.
Segments From this episode
California's drought is squeezing farmers and threatening food prices
“There are a lot of empty fields that aren't being planted — something I've never seen before," say Terranova Ranch's Don Cameron.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer