Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Don’t wait – your gift will be doubled for a limited time.  Give Now
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
The challenges of farming in drought-ridden California’s Central Valley
May 10, 2022

The challenges of farming in drought-ridden California’s Central Valley

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
California is entering its third year of drought, and that has farmers in the state's Central Valley concerned about an already burdened food system. The Central Valley produces about a quarter of the food in the United States. We spoke to a farmer about the obstacles he faces. How is Wall Street is recovering after weeks of tech stocks taking a beating? On the heels of the Kentucky Derby's conclusion over the weekend, we look into the economics behind investing in racehorses.

Segments From this episode

Economic Pulse

California's drought is squeezing farmers and threatening food prices

by David Brancaccio and Rose Conlon
May 10, 2022
“There are a lot of empty fields that aren't being planted — something I've never seen before," say Terranova Ranch's Don Cameron.
In California, almond trees are being removed and hundreds of thousands of acres of rice won't be planted because of the drought, says Don Cameron of Terranova Ranch.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:53 AM PDT
7:16
2:25 AM PDT
9:05
2:47 AM PDT
1:50
4:59 PM PDT
22:44
3:52 PM PDT
28:32
May 5, 2022
30:35
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
What happens when we run out of sand?
What happens when we run out of sand?
A Warhol painting could fetch $200 million. What's so special about it?
A Warhol painting could fetch $200 million. What's so special about it?
Overturning of Roe v. Wade would change landscape for medication abortion
Overturning of Roe v. Wade would change landscape for medication abortion
Shifting supply chains settle on Mexico
Shifting supply chains settle on Mexico