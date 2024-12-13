Adventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...My EconomyTrump's Second Term

The CEO of UnitedHealth Group agrees: “Our health care system is flawed.”
Dec 13, 2024

Bryan R. Smith/AFP via Getty Images
We'll unpack a recent New York Times op-ed written by the head of UnitedHealth Group acknowledging the need to fix American health care.

Segments From this episode

UnitedHealth Group CEO acknowledges health care shortcomings

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer

The head of the parent company of UnitedHealthcare, whose colleague Brian Thompson was killed outside a New York hotel last week, has written an opinion piece acknowledging America’s healthcare system is flawed and needs to be fixed. The piece appears in the New York Times.

What might the Federal Reserve be thinking right now?

by David Brancaccio

The rate of inflation appears to be sitting parked above where experts want it it to be. One might conclude that our central bankers would then refrain from lowering interest rates next week, but they will still probably make borrowing slightly cheaper. For more on the Fed’s logic, let’s turn to Christopher Low, chief economist at FHN Financial in New York.

A lesson from history on car manufacturing

by Leanna Byrne

Car manufacturing is a sector facing challenges presently — fierce competition from Asia, the shift to electric, the possibility of higher tariffs. Today, we’ll hear about a British community near Coventry that lost a Peugeot car factory back in 2006 and could inform the challenges for the auto industry today.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

