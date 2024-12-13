The CEO of UnitedHealth Group agrees: “Our health care system is flawed.”
UnitedHealth Group CEO acknowledges health care shortcomings
The head of the parent company of UnitedHealthcare, whose colleague Brian Thompson was killed outside a New York hotel last week, has written an opinion piece acknowledging America’s healthcare system is flawed and needs to be fixed. The piece appears in the New York Times.
What might the Federal Reserve be thinking right now?
The rate of inflation appears to be sitting parked above where experts want it it to be. One might conclude that our central bankers would then refrain from lowering interest rates next week, but they will still probably make borrowing slightly cheaper. For more on the Fed’s logic, let’s turn to Christopher Low, chief economist at FHN Financial in New York.
A lesson from history on car manufacturing
Car manufacturing is a sector facing challenges presently — fierce competition from Asia, the shift to electric, the possibility of higher tariffs. Today, we’ll hear about a British community near Coventry that lost a Peugeot car factory back in 2006 and could inform the challenges for the auto industry today.