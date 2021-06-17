Back to BusinessThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

The central role of prisons in the U.S. economy
Jun 17, 2021

In June, our documentary film selection for the "Econ Extra Credit" series is "The Prison in Twelve Landscapes." It takes the approach of "visual poetry" to look at the culture of incarceration in the U.S. from many angles — all of them personal, many of them economic. Also, the news out of the Federal Reserve yesterday is that interest rates, steady for now, will likely start rising sooner than policymakers thought.

Segments From this episode

The Federal Reserve has spoken, signaling interest rate hikes earlier than expected, but not until 2023

And before any changes to interest rates, before that, the Fed will start to slow down its bond buying. Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer has more.
EEC: Documentary Studies

How America's economy is embroiled in its multibillion-dollar prison industry

by David Brancaccio and Rose Conlon
Jun 17, 2021
"The Prison in Twelve Landscapes" director Brett Story on the economic consequences of mass incarceration.
“The Prison in Twelve Landscapes” features Nahshon Thomas, a formerly incarcerated man who teaches chess in Washington Square Park. Filmmaker Brett Story said she wanted to address how prison affects everyday life, like the employment prospects of people with criminal records.
Courtesy of Oh Ratface Films
Music from the episode

Smoke & Mirrors TOKiMONSTA

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
