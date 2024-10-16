The case for (healthy) political disagreement
Plus, tips on healthier ways to disagree. We'll also hear about surging investment banking revenues.
Segments From this episode
Investment banking is making big bucks right now
Investment bankers help companies raise money through the stock market or by taking advantage of falling interest rates.
Why "healthy" disagreement is important — at work and beyond
"If everybody simply says, 'I'm immovable,' nothing changes," the Aspen Institute's Michael Reszler says.
