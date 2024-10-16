Office PoliticsI've Always Wondered ...Election 2024Adventures in Housing

The case for (healthy) political disagreement
Oct 16, 2024

The case for (healthy) political disagreement

Andrii Yalanskyi/Getty Images
Plus, tips on healthier ways to disagree. We'll also hear about surging investment banking revenues.

Segments From this episode

Investment banking is making big bucks right now

by Justin Ho
Oct 16, 2024
Investment bankers help companies raise money through the stock market or by taking advantage of falling interest rates.
"Companies are a lot more likely to issue equity when stock prices are high than when they’re low," explained the University of Florida's Jay Ritter.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Office Politics

Why "healthy" disagreement is important — at work and beyond

by David Brancaccio and Ariana Rosas
Oct 16, 2024
"If everybody simply says, 'I'm immovable,' nothing changes," the Aspen Institute's Michael Reszler says.
Andrii Yalanskyi via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

