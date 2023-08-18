My Economy"Beanie Mania"I've Always Wondered ...A Warmer World

The business of college soccer
Aug 18, 2023

The business of college soccer

Daniela Porcelli/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images
Title IX and big spending on college sports are two reasons so many female soccer players came up through a U.S. university. That's had an impact on this year's World Cup. Plus, home buying loans and Chinese real estate.

Segments From this episode

What do high mortgage rates predict about the economy of the future?

by Nova Safo

30 year loans to buy a home are now at a two-decade high. It was 2002 the last time the average 30 year fixed rate loan was above 7%.

Women's soccer is growing globally. U.S. college sports are part of that.

by Sabri Ben-Achour and Alex Schroeder
Aug 18, 2023
Investment and equality in U.S. college sports has translated to more success for women in soccer around the world.
U.S. colleges have provided women's soccer players from around the world the resources, investment and infrastructure needed for strong development. Pictured: Merel van Dongen (R) of the Netherlands during the 2023 World Cup. She played soccer at the University of Alabama before going on to an international career.
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

