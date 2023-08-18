The business of college soccer
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Title IX and big spending on college sports are two reasons so many female soccer players came up through a U.S. university. That's had an impact on this year's World Cup. Plus, home buying loans and Chinese real estate.
Segments From this episode
What do high mortgage rates predict about the economy of the future?
30 year loans to buy a home are now at a two-decade high. It was 2002 the last time the average 30 year fixed rate loan was above 7%.
Women's soccer is growing globally. U.S. college sports are part of that.
Investment and equality in U.S. college sports has translated to more success for women in soccer around the world.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC