The budget cut math is looking tricky for Republicans
Mar 6, 2025

The budget cut math is looking tricky for Republicans

Kent Nishimura/Getty Images
New Congressional Budget Office calculations suggest a difficult path ahead for Republicans as they seek to find billions in budget cuts.

Segments From this episode

Saving money comes at a cost

by Nova Safo

Numbers crunched by the Congressional Budget Office show that Republicans are unlikely to meet their cost-cutting goals without finding savings in health insurance programs that serve about 80 million low-income Americans and children.

What's the current state of the labor market?

by Sabri Ben-Achour

The number of jobless claims last week fell by 21,000, which is good news. But signs suggest that job growth last month may have fallen, according to payroll company ADP. Then, there’s of course the federal layoffs. Let’s discuss with Lauren Saidel-Baker, an economist at ITR Economics.

A conversation about kids, social media and artificial intelligence

by Stephanie Hughes

A 2024 study from Pew found that nearly half of U.S. teenagers are online “almost constantly.” The risks and rules that come with being a kid on social media are the subject of a new series launching this week on “Marketplace Tech,” called  “The Infinite Scroll.”

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

