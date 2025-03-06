The budget cut math is looking tricky for Republicans
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
New Congressional Budget Office calculations suggest a difficult path ahead for Republicans as they seek to find billions in budget cuts.
get the podcast
Segments From this episode
Saving money comes at a cost
Numbers crunched by the Congressional Budget Office show that Republicans are unlikely to meet their cost-cutting goals without finding savings in health insurance programs that serve about 80 million low-income Americans and children.
What's the current state of the labor market?
The number of jobless claims last week fell by 21,000, which is good news. But signs suggest that job growth last month may have fallen, according to payroll company ADP. Then, there’s of course the federal layoffs. Let’s discuss with Lauren Saidel-Baker, an economist at ITR Economics.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC