The British Army could step in to ease panic-buying of fuel
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
From the BBC World Service: There aren't enough truck drivers to deliver fuel to gas stations right now and some have run dry. The U.K. government says there is enough gas to go round, provided it can be delivered. Plus, the boss of the Islamic Bank of Afghanistan says the country's financial system is on the brink of collapse. And, how "flood wine" is helping German winemakers who suffered huge losses after devastating floods this summer.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director