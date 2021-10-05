The Big Tech sell off seeps into Asian markets
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
From the BBC World Service: A slide on Wall Street led by losses for big tech companies spread to Asia, with investors also concerned over climbing oil prices and inflation fears. Plus, Tinder announces plans for an in-app currency. And, we go inside an influencer house looking to harness the collective reach of its social media stars.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director