The battle over $18B of sunken treasure
From the BBC World Service: The San José is being hailed as the most valuable shipwreck in the world — it's a Spanish galleon which sank in the Caribbean more than 300 years ago. Now there’s a legal battle over who has a claim to the treasure, which is valued at £18 billion. Plus, global oil prices rise amid increasing tension in the Middle East.
