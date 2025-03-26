Trade War 2.0Tricks of the TradeTrump's Second TermI've Always Wondered ...

The Baltimore Port’s recovery a year after bridge collapse
Mar 26, 2025

The Baltimore Port’s recovery a year after bridge collapse

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
One year after the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge disrupted trade at the Port of Baltimore, how are nearby businesses faring?

Segments From this episode

Don't sleep on Napster?

by Nova Safo

Napster seemed like a great idea in 1999 (until it became clear that the free downloaded songs were illegal). The company was sued out of existence, then resurrected. Now, a virtual reality startup wants to turn Napster into an immersive metaverse for music.

With federal jobs no longer safe, workers turn to job sites

by Samantha Fields
Mar 25, 2025
Indeed reports a jump in applications by government workers, especially those at agencies targeted by the Department of Government Efficiency.
Job search website Indeed saw a 50% increase in applications from federal workers in February.
Alex Wong/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

With federal jobs no longer safe, workers turn to job sites
Tariffs and uncertainty are prompting foreign investors to re-think U.S. investment
How bad would a recession be right now?
The lowest paid workers saw wages rise since the pandemic, but many still struggle
