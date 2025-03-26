The Baltimore Port’s recovery a year after bridge collapse
One year after the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge disrupted trade at the Port of Baltimore, how are nearby businesses faring?
Segments From this episode
Don't sleep on Napster?
Napster seemed like a great idea in 1999 (until it became clear that the free downloaded songs were illegal). The company was sued out of existence, then resurrected. Now, a virtual reality startup wants to turn Napster into an immersive metaverse for music.
With federal jobs no longer safe, workers turn to job sites
Indeed reports a jump in applications by government workers, especially those at agencies targeted by the Department of Government Efficiency.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC