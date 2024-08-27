Election 2024Breaking GroundMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
The Albertsons-Kroger deal has its day in court
Aug 27, 2024

The Albertsons-Kroger deal has its day in court

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Should the Albertsons-Kroger grocery chain merger go forward? The FTC doesn't think so.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:32 AM PDT
9:18
3:05 AM PDT
13:12
Aug 26, 2024
28:46
Aug 26, 2024
15:10
Aug 23, 2024
15:47
Aug 22, 2024
36:22
Jul 17, 2024
14:58
Libraries are essential for internet access, even as national broadband projects ramp up
Breaking Ground
Libraries are essential for internet access, even as national broadband projects ramp up
Why do websites still use CAPTCHA?
I've Always Wondered ...
Why do websites still use CAPTCHA?
Catch up on all the news you missed from the DNC
"Make Me Smart” Newsletter
Catch up on all the news you missed from the DNC
How do athletes in niche sports like breaking, table tennis and artistic swimming make money?
Olympics 2024
How do athletes in niche sports like breaking, table tennis and artistic swimming make money?