The Afghan path to evacuation is chaotic and paved with obstacles
Susan Schmidt talks about the markets' sad week. And if you're buying a home in Austin, Texas, know this: The city wins for the largest increase in homes selling above asking price.
Segments From this episode
Many homes in Austin are selling way above asking price
Some 2,700 homes in Austin, Texas have sold for $100,000 or more above their initial listing price this year
"Complete chaos" reigns over Afghan evacuation
"This is going to be more difficult than the evacuation of Saigon," said Matt Zeller, co-founder of a nonprofit helping with the evacuation effort.
