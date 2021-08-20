Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

The Afghan path to evacuation is chaotic and paved with obstacles
Aug 20, 2021

Susan Schmidt talks about the markets' sad week. And if you're buying a home in Austin, Texas, know this: The city wins for the largest increase in homes selling above asking price.

Segments From this episode

Many homes in Austin are selling way above asking price

by Andy Uhler
Aug 20, 2021
Some 2,700 homes in Austin, Texas have sold for $100,000 or more above their initial listing price this year
Home prices in Austin, Texas have surged 30% in the last year.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
"Complete chaos" reigns over Afghan evacuation

by Sabri Ben-Achour and Rose Conlon
Aug 20, 2021
"This is going to be more difficult than the evacuation of Saigon," said Matt Zeller, co-founder of a nonprofit helping with the evacuation effort.
Afghan people gather along a road as they wait to board a U S military aircraft to leave the country, at a military airport in Kabul on Aug. 20, 2021 days after Taliban's military takeover of Afghanistan.
WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
