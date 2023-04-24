The $69 billion bank run that sealed Credit Suisse’s fate

From the BBC World Service: New results from Credit Suisse have given an insight into its demise — nearly $70 billion was withdrawn in the first three months of the year, leading to its eventual forced sale to Swiss rival UBS. Also, Australia is the latest country to ramp up its military spending after a review found its armed forces need to be radically overhauled. Plus it's been a decade since the Rana Plaza building collapse in Bangladesh; has the industry learned the lessons of the disaster? And, how Ryan Reynolds' and Rob McElhenney's soccer adventure paid off.