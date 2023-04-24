The Uncertain HourFinancially InclinedTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

The $69 billion bank run that sealed Credit Suisse’s fate
Apr 24, 2023

The $69 billion bank run that sealed Credit Suisse’s fate

Sebastien Bozon/AFP via Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: New results from Credit Suisse have given an insight into its demise — nearly $70 billion was withdrawn in the first three months of the year, leading to its eventual forced sale to Swiss rival UBS. Also, Australia is the latest country to ramp up its military spending after a review found its armed forces need to be radically overhauled. Plus it's been a decade since the Rana Plaza building collapse in Bangladesh; has the industry learned the lessons of the disaster? And, how Ryan Reynolds' and Rob McElhenney's soccer adventure paid off.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

