All that talk about inflation peaking? Never mind.
New research is showing that tenants who have longer commutes to the courthouse are more likely to get evicted from their homes. There's a coal boom going on right now, but what are the long-term implications as the world makes a push toward renewable energy? Metlife's Drew Matus joins us to discuss the markets as Consumer Price Index data rolls in.
Segments From this episode
Tenants with long commutes to court more likely to be evicted, study finds
Arriving late to a court hearing or missing the hearing entirely can result in a default judgement against the tenant.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director