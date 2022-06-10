Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

All that talk about inflation peaking? Never mind.
Jun 10, 2022

All that talk about inflation peaking? Never mind.

New research is showing that tenants who have longer commutes to the courthouse are more likely to get evicted from their homes. There's a coal boom going on right now, but what are the long-term implications as the world makes a push toward renewable energy? Metlife's Drew Matus joins us to discuss the markets as Consumer Price Index data rolls in.

Tenants with long commutes to court more likely to be evicted, study finds

by Matt Levin
Jun 10, 2022
Arriving late to a court hearing or missing the hearing entirely can result in a default judgement against the tenant.
Research shows that distance from the courthouse can play a key role in tenants being unable to fight off evictions.
Photo by John Moore/Getty Images
