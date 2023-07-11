That Roomba in your Amazon cart? Today might be the day.
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Happy Prime Day(s)! Why do retailers have big savings events for seemingly no reason? We'll discuss. Plus, sportswashing in the golf world and an incoming indicator for interest rates.
Segments From this episode
Economists forecast inflation cooling with the latest consumer price index this week
That would be a good sign for the Federal Reserve as it tries to get inflation under control.
Senators to ask PGA Tour execs why they pivoted from slamming rival LIV to merging with it
The answer involves Saudi Arabian billions pouring into sports to buff up the kingdom's reputation.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC