That last-minute Valentine’s Day bouquet won’t be cheap
This Valentine's Day, inflation is also running red hot. Supply chain disruptions are a part of rising prices. And that goes for flowers, too. Also, a major trade route between the U.S. and Canada is open to traffic once again after police cleared out those protesting Canada's COVID rules. Plus, consumers aren't feeling very confident about the economy. How does that affect spending? And, markets around the world start the week down on fears of Russia invading Ukraine.
Segments From this episode
Consumer sentiment is down. Will consumer spending follow?
The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index is at a 10-year low. But consumer demand and savings remain high.
Key U.S.-Canada border crossing reopens after trucker blockade clears
Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
Global markets fall on increased tensions between Russia and Ukraine
The BBC's Victoria Craig, host of the global edition of Marketplace Morning Report, has more.
Thinking hearts and flowers? Valentine's Day bouquets may cost a bit more this year
Florists say they need to charge more because their costs have gone up.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer