Hardening U.S. utility systems
Feb 23, 2021

Hardening U.S. utility systems

Some see the battle against climate change as a catalyst for national power grid and energy market upgrades. Plus, the Biden administration is asking the Supreme Court to drop two cases on the legality of making some people work for their Medicaid. And, despite a housing boom in 2020, millennials still don't own at the rate of previous generations at a similar age.

Segments From this episode

Biden administration asks Supreme Court to drop Medicaid work requirement cases

Marketplace's Kristin Schwab has more.
The political and economic costs of reducing carbon emissions

by David Brancaccio and Rose Conlon
Feb 23, 2021
How President Joe Biden might pursue climate legislation — and the challenges he'll face.
Experts say the U.S. needs significant investment in energy infrastructure to avert further climate change and avoid power grid failures like the one seen in Texas last week.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Perfectionist (feat. Rick Ross, Meek Mill) The Alchemist

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
