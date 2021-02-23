Feb 23, 2021
Hardening U.S. utility systems
Some see the battle against climate change as a catalyst for national power grid and energy market upgrades. Plus, the Biden administration is asking the Supreme Court to drop two cases on the legality of making some people work for their Medicaid. And, despite a housing boom in 2020, millennials still don't own at the rate of previous generations at a similar age.
Biden administration asks Supreme Court to drop Medicaid work requirement cases
Marketplace's Kristin Schwab has more.
The political and economic costs of reducing carbon emissions
How President Joe Biden might pursue climate legislation — and the challenges he'll face.
