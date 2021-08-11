Texas hospitals short on ICU beds as COVID-19 cases surge
The U.S. Postal Service is proposing surcharges for retailers and customers. The BBC reports on the recovery of the airline industry through the lens of London's Heathrow Airport, and we can add shipping containers to the list of shortages to the global supply chain.
Segments From this episode
Hospitals in Texas battling wave of COVID-19 cases
Dozens of hospitals are out of ICU bed availability, and out-of-state personnel are being brought in to help.
U.S. Postal Service considering surcharges
Holiday shipping could get more expensive.
Airlines begin rebound from pandemic
London's Heathrow Airport is reporting growing passenger numbers.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director