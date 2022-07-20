The ScoreEconomic PulseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Tesla plans to bring (faster) power to the people
Jul 20, 2022

The electric car giant is expected to roll out adapters for its Supercharger system, which can charge vehicles in minutes. Also, the European Central Bank is on the verge of following the Fed's anti-inflation play of raising interest rates.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

