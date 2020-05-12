COVID-19Economic Anxiety Index®Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditCheck Your Balance ™️

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support access to trustworthy, independent news for all. Invest in Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Tesla and Elon Musk’s defiance
May 12, 2020

Tesla and Elon Musk’s defiance

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
How will government officials respond to Elon Musk's declaration that he's opening up Tesla's assembly plant in Northern California? Moods among small businesses are the lowest since 2008. Substance use treatment goes virtual during COVID-19.

Stories From this episode

COVID-19

Elon Musk says he's defying government orders, reopening Tesla assembly plant

by David Brancaccio , Nova Safo and Alex Schroeder
May 12, 2020
The plant is situated in a California COVID-19 hot spot.
Musk has also threatened to move his operation out of California altogether.
Philip Pacheco/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
COVID-19

Substance use treatment goes virtual as people shelter from pandemic

by Alisa Roth
May 12, 2020
Treatment usually involves in-person therapy and group meetings. Now, counselors are trying to adjust.
Treatment centers are pivoting to online counseling to provide services while minimizing risk.
Zak Bennett/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Love Is A Losing Game Amy Winehouse

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow
GIVE NOW
Become a Marketplace Investor today and get three virtual meeting backgrounds as an exclusive bonus gift!