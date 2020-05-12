May 12, 2020
Tesla and Elon Musk’s defiance
How will government officials respond to Elon Musk's declaration that he's opening up Tesla's assembly plant in Northern California? Moods among small businesses are the lowest since 2008. Substance use treatment goes virtual during COVID-19.
Elon Musk says he's defying government orders, reopening Tesla assembly plant
The plant is situated in a California COVID-19 hot spot.
Substance use treatment goes virtual as people shelter from pandemic
Treatment usually involves in-person therapy and group meetings. Now, counselors are trying to adjust.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow