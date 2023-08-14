My Economy"Beanie Mania"I've Always Wondered ...A Warmer World

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🏍️ 🚙 🛥️ Time to upgrade your vehicle? Donate it to Marketplace! Learn how
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Tensions in the Black Sea
Aug 14, 2023

Tensions in the Black Sea

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: Ukraine has accused Russia of piracy in the Black Sea, alleging that a Russian warship fired on a cargo vessel near Turkey's coast. The U.S.-based Miss Universe organization, which hosts beauty pageants around the world, has cut ties with Miss Universe Indonesia after local organizers were accused of sexual assault. We'll also hear from some of the players on the Afghan national women's soccer team who escaped to Australia following the Taliban takeover two years ago.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:25 AM PDT
9:07
3:21 AM PDT
10:17
Aug 11, 2023
1:50
Aug 11, 2023
27:15
Aug 8, 2023
30:10
Jul 13, 2023
54:16
May 26, 2023
18:56
Hip-hop at 50: How did entrepreneurs in the genre get their start?
Hip-hop at 50: How did entrepreneurs in the genre get their start?
Rice prices highest in 12 years
Marketplace Morning Report
Rice prices highest in 12 years
What’s your “economic anthem”?
What’s your “economic anthem”?
Producer prices rose in July, but that's not all that concerning
Producer prices rose in July, but that's not all that concerning