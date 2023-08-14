Tensions in the Black Sea
From the BBC World Service: Ukraine has accused Russia of piracy in the Black Sea, alleging that a Russian warship fired on a cargo vessel near Turkey's coast. The U.S.-based Miss Universe organization, which hosts beauty pageants around the world, has cut ties with Miss Universe Indonesia after local organizers were accused of sexual assault. We'll also hear from some of the players on the Afghan national women's soccer team who escaped to Australia following the Taliban takeover two years ago.
