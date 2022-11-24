Telecom and aviation engage in another tussle over 5G
The aviation industry argues that 5G cell phone network will mess with altimeters. The BBC reports from the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, which is still mostly without power following Russian attacks. We speak with the CEO of an atypical food business about what it's been like to navigate an unpredictable economy.
Segments From this episode
How economic uncertainty is affecting the food upcycling business
Matriark makes products like broth from food remnants. Its founder says a recession can make people think more carefully about resources.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer