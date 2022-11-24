How We SurviveThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Telecom and aviation engage in another tussle over 5G
Nov 24, 2022

Telecom and aviation engage in another tussle over 5G

Daniel Slim/AFP via Getty Images
The aviation industry argues that 5G cell phone network will mess with altimeters. The BBC reports from the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, which is still mostly without power following Russian attacks. We speak with the CEO of an atypical food business about what it's been like to navigate an unpredictable economy. 

How economic uncertainty is affecting the food upcycling business

by Sabri Ben-Achour , Jarrett Dang and Erika Soderstrom
Nov 24, 2022
Matriark makes products like broth from food remnants. Its founder says a recession can make people think more carefully about resources.
"I like to say that we're not doing something new, we're doing something that people have done for thousands of years, which is use everything that's grown and not throw it out," says Anna Hammond, founder of Matriark Foods.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
