Tech demand boosts Asia’s factories, but less so in China
Mar 1, 2021

Tech demand boosts Asia's factories, but less so in China

Japanese factories reached their highest output level since 2018, boosted by tech component production and demand for consumer electronics. So why is expansion in China slowing? Plus, in India, a newly formed political party is pledging to pay salaries for housework.

