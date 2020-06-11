Jun 11, 2020
Companies back away from facial recognition technology
After IBM said it will no longer sell or research facial recognition software, Amazon announces amoratorium on police use of its technology. Grubhub's acquisition by Just Eat Takeaway. The stock market tumbles after a Federal Reserve reality check.
Tech companies reconsider facial recognition software
IBM says it will no longer sell or research facial recognition software, and Amazon announced a moratorium on police use of its software.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director