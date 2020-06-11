Race and EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra Credit

Companies back away from facial recognition technology
Jun 11, 2020

After IBM said it will no longer sell or research facial recognition software, Amazon announces amoratorium on police use of its technology. Grubhub's acquisition by Just Eat Takeaway. The stock market tumbles after a Federal Reserve reality check.

Race and Economy

Tech companies reconsider facial recognition software

by David Brancaccio , Erika Soderstrom , Rose Conlon and Alex Schroeder
Jun 11, 2020
IBM says it will no longer sell or research facial recognition software, and Amazon announced a moratorium on police use of its software.
With IBM getting out of facial recognition technology altogether and Amazon pausing the use of its software by police departments, how will Microsoft act?
Tolga Akmen/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

The Trip Still Corners

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director