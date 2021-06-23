Teamsters union turns its attention to Amazon

The Teamsters union is set to vote Thursday on a plan to help Amazon workers unionize. Also, it's sometimes called "thermostat hijacking" or "thermostat sharing": Customers check the temperature only to see it set to warmer than they had programmed. Turns out this is something they've consented to, and it has to do with managing the power grid during a heat wave. And, keeping an eye out for corporate "rainbow washing" during Pride Month.