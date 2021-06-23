Teamsters union turns its attention to Amazon
The Teamsters union is set to vote Thursday on a plan to help Amazon workers unionize. Also, it's sometimes called "thermostat hijacking" or "thermostat sharing": Customers check the temperature only to see it set to warmer than they had programmed. Turns out this is something they've consented to, and it has to do with managing the power grid during a heat wave. And, keeping an eye out for corporate "rainbow washing" during Pride Month.
Segments From this episode
Teamsters union set to vote Thursday on whether to help organize Amazon workers
Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
Texas homeowners startled by "hijacked" thermostats
The changes were made by utilities trying to manage overtaxed power grids.
"Rainbow washing" during Pride hurts both brands and consumers
Simply attaching your brand to a rainbow flag but failing to take further action can have unintended negative results.
