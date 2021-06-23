Back to BusinessThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Teamsters union turns its attention to Amazon
Jun 23, 2021

Teamsters union turns its attention to Amazon

The Teamsters union is set to vote Thursday on a plan to help Amazon workers unionize. Also, it's sometimes called "thermostat hijacking" or "thermostat sharing": Customers check the temperature only to see it set to warmer than they had programmed. Turns out this is something they've consented to, and it has to do with managing the power grid during a heat wave. And, keeping an eye out for corporate "rainbow washing" during Pride Month.

Teamsters union set to vote Thursday on whether to help organize Amazon workers

Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
Texas homeowners startled by "hijacked" thermostats

by Scott Tong
Jun 23, 2021
The changes were made by utilities trying to manage overtaxed power grids.
Customers who found their homes warmer than they'd programmed had actually consented to these changes, which were made by an energy-management firm called EnergyHub.
George Frey/Getty Images
"Rainbow washing" during Pride hurts both brands and consumers

by David Brancaccio , Meredith Garretson and Rose Conlon
Jun 23, 2021
Simply attaching your brand to a rainbow flag but failing to take further action can have unintended negative results.
Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Pineapple Blue Lab Beats, Moses Boyd, Nérija

