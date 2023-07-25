Teamsters are back at the bargaining table
Progress has been made on a new five year contract between UPS and the Teamsters union. But if an agreement isn't finalized before the current contract ends July 31, workers say they'll go on strike. Plus, families are suing the U.S. over damage done during Hurricane Harvey.
Segments From this episode
Houston residents face Aug. 28 deadline to sue the federal government over Harvey floods
Fewer than half the homeowners entitled to file claims have done so, and the August 28 deadline is looming.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC