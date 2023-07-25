AI on the JobI've Always Wondered ...Shelf LifeSkin in the Game

Teamsters are back at the bargaining table
Jul 25, 2023

Teamsters are back at the bargaining table

Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Progress has been made on a new five year contract between UPS and the Teamsters union. But if an agreement isn't finalized before the current contract ends July 31, workers say they'll go on strike. Plus, families are suing the U.S. over damage done during Hurricane Harvey.

Segments From this episode

Houston residents face Aug. 28 deadline to sue the federal government over Harvey floods

by Andrew Schneider
Jul 25, 2023
Fewer than half the homeowners entitled to file claims have done so, and the August 28 deadline is looming.
Hurricane Harvey flooded Houston neighborhoods, like the one pictured above, in August 2017.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

