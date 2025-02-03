Trump's Second TermThe Age of WorkLos Angeles WildfiresI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Tariffs, tariffs, tariffs!
Feb 3, 2025

Tariffs, tariffs, tariffs!

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: U.S. President Donald Trump is following through with his promise to place tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:21 AM PST
8:52
3:05 AM PST
13:29
Jan 31, 2025
30:58
Jan 31, 2025
28:01
Jan 27, 2025
20:03
Nov 19, 2024
32:24
Oct 24, 2024
36:20
In Tennessee county, an aging population means business opportunity
The Age of Work
In Tennessee county, an aging population means business opportunity
More Americans will be able to file their tax return directly online with the IRS this year
More Americans will be able to file their tax return directly online with the IRS this year
From Burning Questions: Is the future insurable?
Make Me Smart
From Burning Questions: Is the future insurable?
LA blazes cause rents to soar
Los Angeles Wildfires
LA blazes cause rents to soar