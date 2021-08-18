Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Tale of the tapering: Boston Fed president discusses scaling back bond purchases
Aug 18, 2021

Tale of the tapering: Boston Fed president discusses scaling back bond purchases

We also discuss what's happening with Ford's plans to pivot more to online orders instead of on-the-ground inventory. 

Boston Fed president thinks it's nearly time to taper the central bank's stimulus

by David Brancaccio and Daniel Shin
Aug 18, 2021
With employment strong and housing prices high, Eric Rosengren says the Federal Reserve should cut back its bond purchases soon.
Eric Rosengren has been serving as the head of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston since 2007.
Courtesy of Boston Federal Reserve
Ford wants more online, made-to-order sales. What does that mean for dealerships?

by Matt Levin
Aug 18, 2021
It's a tradeoff for dealerships. Lower inventory often means lower risk ... but is it an opportunity for competition?
A row of new Ford trucks at a Ford dealership in Colma, California.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
